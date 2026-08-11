Uttarakhand rain fury: Metal bridge swept away in seconds as river swells in Niti Valley; WATCH video

Strong currents due to rising water level in a river following heavy rain in Uttarakhand swept away a bridge in the hill state's Niti Valley region.

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Uttarakhand rain fury: Metal bridge swept away in seconds as river swells in Niti Valley; WATCH video (Image: AI/ representational)

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand caused a sharp rise in the water level of the Alaknanda River, washing away a metal bridge in Niti Valley’s Chamoli district. The incident has cut off the area from the main town. A video of the incident shows how quickly the situation turned dangerous. The river began rising rapidly, with muddy water flowing at great speed through the valley. Within moments, the powerful current hit the bridge and pushed it away towards the riverbank.

The bridge could not withstand the force of the water and was swept away within seconds. The video also shows a truck and an SUV travelling on a road close to the river. Both vehicles were seen moving away from the area just before the bridge was washed away, narrowly escaping the danger.

With the bridge destroyed, movement in and out of the area has been disrupted. Authorities have advised people to avoid travelling to Niti Valley until the weather improves and officials give permission to resume movement.

Residents living close to rivers and streams have also been asked to move to safer places and maintain a safe distance from the water. Officials have warned that water levels could rise further if the rain continues.

Chamoli Police issued a warning, saying heavy rainfall had caused the Alaknanda River to swell. Police teams were using loudspeakers and public announcements to ask people living along the riverbanks to move to safer locations.

Rain expected to continue across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the state had been receiving continuous rainfall since Sunday night.

Speaking to ANI, Suman said rain was expected in different parts of the state throughout Tuesday. He said there could be a short break in the evening, but rainfall was likely to increase again during the night.

Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat are among the districts affected by the bad weather.

Authorities are also conducting awareness drives in areas that are vulnerable to landslides. Residents are being informed about safety measures and the precautions they should take during heavy rain.

Officials have urged people to stay alert, avoid rivers and streams and follow local weather and administration advisories until conditions return to normal.