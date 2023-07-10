Home

Uttarakhand on Red Alert As Heavy Downpours Lash State, National Highway Blocked Due To Landslide

The water levels in all major rivers of Uttarakhand, including Ganga, have risen over the past few days.

Uttarakhand Rains: The entire North India is witnessing incessant rains over the past few days. The intense downpours have wreaked havoc claiming over dozen lives in the region Uttarakhand, like many other north Indian states, is witnessing heavy rainfall leading to landslides and waterlogging in different regions. Social media is flooded with videos of the devastation that the state is witnessing due to continuous rainfalls. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensity of rains is expected to reduce in the state from Tuesday. But, the state of Uttarakhand is going to witness similar intensity of rains for the next three days, the weather department said.

“We have given a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and issued red alerts in Himachal Pradesh…tomorrow onwards rain is likely to decrease in Himachal Pradesh but in Uttarakhand, for the next 3 days, similar kind or a little lower intensity rain is likely to continue…today, heavy rain expected in eastern Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and south Rajasthan…,” Soma Sen, Scientist, IMD Delhi said to Mint.

Uttarakhand Rainfall: 10 Updates

The weather department has predicted more rainfall in Uttarakhand in next three days. Uttarakhand authorities have sounded a red alert in the state amid the forecasts. The government has asked all its state machinery to stay alert and prepared to deal with the crisis. The water levels in all major rivers of Uttarakhand, including Ganga, have risen over the past few days. The death toll due to intense rains is rising in the hill states with 6 people losing their life in Uttarakhand More than 15 people have lost their life is different rain-related incidents. On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a bus can be seen stuck while trying to cross a heavy-flowing river. Over the weekend, adverse weather conditions caused tragic incidents in Uttarakhand, resulting in the loss of six lives due to landslides. In the Muni ki Reti area of Tehri Garhwal district, a jeep carrying 11 pilgrims from Kedarnath plunged into the river Ganga. Uttarakhand CM Pushar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that officials have been asked to stay on alert amid heavy rainfall triggering landslide and waterlogging. The downpour has forced the closing of Badrinath National Highway near Chhinka and NH-9 in the Kumaon division at Champawat.

