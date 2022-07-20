Uttarakhand Rains Latest Update: At least two labourers died and six others were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Sirobagad area on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag district due to heavy rains. The accident took place at around 9 AM. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room to assess its preparedness in view of the MeT department’s red alert for rains in the state.Also Read - Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Uttarakhand; Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

Intermittent rains in various parts of the state triggered a slew of landslides which left many roads clogged with rubble, leading to their closure for traffic. Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert In Uttarakhand, Warns Of Landslides, Flash Floods, Says Avoid Travel

Moreover, schools remained closed for the day in districts where heavy rains were expected in view of the MeT department red alert. Also Read - Red Alert in Nainital, More Advisory Issued For Next Three Days

To take preventive measures, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, pulling out the trapped labourers, Rudraprayag’s District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Parihar told news agency PTI.

Most of the labourers were from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of the two labourers were extricated and those injured were rushed to a district hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Srinagar district.

The bridge is being built as part of an all-weather road project. The accident took place when shuttering for the pillars of the bridge was being prepared, Parihar said.

A high-level probe will be conducted into the collapse of the under-construction bridge, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said after his return from the accident site.

The MeT department has issued a red alert for rains in nine out of 13 districts in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh where heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in isolated places.

Most places across the state were lashed by rains with Haldwani receiving 154 mm of showers, Liti (151 mm) Didihat (115.50 mm), Kotdwar (91 mm), Karanpur in Dehradun (85.50 mm), Jolly Grant (80.40mm), Sahaspur (72mm) and Dharchula (69.20mm).

Landslides blocked eight state highways and 145 rural motor roads. Efforts are underway to open them. However, Char Dham Yatra continued uninterrupted.

(With inputs from PTI)