3-Storey Hotel Collapses In Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains, Kedarnath Highway Closed

The Kedarnath highway was closed due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, leaving travellers and pilgrims stranded at multiple locations. The state has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, triggering landslides, claiming lives in rain-related incidents.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of Uttarakhand. (Representational Image)

Dehradun: A three-storey hotel collapsed on Tuesday amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag . The hotel, comprising 30-35 rooms, crashed just like a house of cards after heavy rains lashed the state. Fortunately, the occupants were evacuated safely and the whole hotel-collapse incident was recorded by the locals in their mobile phone. In the meantime, the weather department issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts. Rainfall is also expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, the IMD said.

3-storey Hotel Collapses in Uttarakhand Watch Video

VIDEO | Three-storey building collapsed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag amid heavy rainfall earlier today. No injuries reported. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/tAtCefbjUn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

Kedarnath Highway Closed

The Kedarnath highway was closed due to incessant rains, leaving travellers and pilgrims stranded at multiple locations. The development comes as the state has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, triggering landslides, claiming lives in rain-related incidents.

Portion of Tapkeshwar Temple Collapses

A portion of Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple near River Tamsa collapsed after the heavy rains since Monday night in the Dehradun district.

“Amid heavy downpours since the previous night, a part of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple near River Tamsa collapsed and caused a lot of damage to the temple property,” Acharya Bipin Joshi, founder of the temple, was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that as soon as the Tamsa River started taking a formidable shape due to the rains, the temple premises were completely vacated.

“As soon as the Tamsa River started taking an alarming form due to the rains, all the priests and servicemen were asked to vacate the temple premises,” Acharya Bipin Joshi said.

“All the deities of Lord Ganesha Maharaj, Mata Vaishno Devi, Ram Darbar, Hanuman Ji Maharaj, Lakshmi Narayan Bhagwan were also put to sleep,” he added.

Tapkeshwar Temple, also known as Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, is a temple in Dehradun dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva. The temple is popular as both a tourist destination and a pilgrimage site in Dehradun.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of the state. The weather department issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts. Rainfall is also expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, added the IMD.

Earlier, the IMD had also issued a yellow alert for several districts in the state including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh.

Uttarakhand police on Sunday said that three people have died and the search operation for the missing persons is still underway after a landslide at Gaurikund.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI that 3 people have died and 20 people are still missing in a massive landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Gaurikund.

He further said that 17 of the missing people are of Nepali origin.“17 of the missing people are of Nepali origin. Search operation of the police and SDRF is underway”, DGP said.

