Uttarakhand Rains Latest News Today: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Nainital and other parts of the state and announced monetary compensation for the affected families. Giving further details, the chief minister said that over all 34 people have died in the incident so far and nearly 5 people have gone missing.

The state government also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 1.9 lakhs for those who lost their houses in the rain-related incident. The chief minister said the possible help will be extended to those who lost their livestock as well.

"So far 34 deaths, 5 missing in Uttarakhand rains. Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs. Possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

On the other hand, the NDRF said it has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand.

Giving further details, the NDRF said it has deployed 15 teams in the state. As per latest updates, the Kumaon region of the hill state has been severely hit by heavy rains, leading to razing of houses and leaving many trapped in the debris.

“Rescue operation is in progress and so far, teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded persons from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas,” an NDRF spokesperson told PTI.

He said while six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and one team each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Haridwar.

The force has also deployed 11 teams in Kerala that have been similarly battered by heavy rains, resulting in floods and landslides over the last few days.