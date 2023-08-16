Home

Uttarakhand Rains: Building Collapses Near Joshimath In Chamoli; People Feared Trapped, Search Ops Underway

A house collapsed in Hailang village of Joshimath development block, Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. Several labourers were present in the house when the incident took place, three of them were rescued and search operation was underway to find the rest missing people.

Gopeshwar: Three people were rescued and a few others are feared trapped under debris after a building collapsed at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district. The incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening. As par information received, the two-storey house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda river. People working in the crusher unit were living in the building which collapsed.

According to Additional Information Officer of the district Ravindra Negi, those rescued were rushed to a hospital while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were trying to safely bring out the others trapped in the building.Reportedly four people are feared trapped inside the building but it is yet to be confirmed by officials.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A house collapsed in Hailang village of Joshimath development block. Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place, three of them have been rescued and sent to a hospital for further treatment. Rescue operation is underway.… pic.twitter.com/S1PNeHeLT3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 15, 2023

Earlier this year, several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence and since the onset of the monsoon, the problem has aggravated.

Fresh cracks appear in houses

Fresh cracks appeared in Joshimath, raising fear among the residents of the Uttarakhand town as heavy rains lashed the state. Due to heavy rain, 16 families in Panwar Mohalla and Negi Mohalla in Sunil village of Joshimath are at risk, after the upper and lower sides of the village developed cracks at various places, raising the possibility of a major landslide in some areas.

According to the affected families, people have been forced to stay outside their homes at night due to the fear of house collapse.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and a very intense to extremely intense spell are very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar today.

A town of over 20,000 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Joshimath — the gateway to Himalayan pilgrimage sites — stands at a height of over 6,150 feet.

Several Houses Collapse In Shimla’s Krishna Nagar Area

Two persons were killed on Tuesday when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality.

Talking to the news agency ANI, local Councillor and eyewitness Bittu Panna said, “We noticed some cracks in the houses, others also gathered at the spot. We saw that the cracks were increasing and requested the residents to vacate their houses. Suddenly we saw several houses collapse. Nearly 20-25 houses have been vacated and around 50 people have been rescued. and shifted to safe places.”

Owing to the heavy downpours in the state, Himachal Pradesh University decided to suspend teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall,” the HPU order said.

