Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government led by Pushkar Singh on Monday has decided to temporarily halt the Char Dham Pilgrimage after taking stock of the situation arising in the wake of heavy rainfall across the states, as reported by news agency ANI.

CM Dhami has also advised all the district magistrates to give an hourly report of the rain and the traffic situation in their respective districts. The authorities have advised the devotees en route to Badrinath Dham, Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham, and Yamunotri Dham to not proceed to the Himalayan temples.

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has also issued a red alert till Oct 19 for heavy rainfall in the state today. Rudraprayag DM has informed the CM that there were 6000 devotees at Kedarnath temple yesterday, 4000 of them have returned and 2000 are at safe locations, as reported by news agency ANI.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit has said that all the pilgrims heading towards Yamunotri have been informed to halt at Bafkot and Jankiichatti, while those heading towards Gangotri have been informed to stay in Bhatwari, Harsil, and Maneri. Devotees who have been heading towards Badrinath temple are camping in Joshimath and Chamoli. A total of 400 pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali.

A few areas near Badrinath and Kedarnath have also received light snowfall. Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court withdraw the ban on the number of devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage of Char Dham. The decision to remove the ban came after the Uttarakhand government moved to the HC to appeal for the removal of the daily limit of the devotees visiting the four Dhams as the coronavirus cases have seen a dip in the state.

Based on the court’s order, every day a total of 1000 devotees were permitted to enter Badrinath Dham, followed by Kedarnath Dham(800), followed by Gangotri(600), and Yamunotri(400). Later, the division bench including Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has made a covid negative report along with a vaccination certificate compulsory for all the visitors. Note, the devotees are not allowed to take a bath in any of the springs near the temple premises due to the covid-19 protocols.