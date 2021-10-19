Nainital: As incessant rain continued to wreak havoc, the Indian Army personnel came to the rescue of the stranded people in Nainital. In a video shared on social media, the Army personnel were seen forming a human chain to rescue to the people from inside a shop in the Nainital city.Also Read - Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Rises To 16; Electricity Cut, Tourists Stranded After 48 Hours of Downpour | 10 Points

In the rain-related incident, the authorities have stated that over 16 people have lost their lives. As per the videos emerged from Nainital and other regions, it is being seen that water gushing down the streets and bridges, train tracks being washed away.

Earlier in the day, a cloudburst was reported in Ramgarh area of the Nainital district and the videos showed the Naini Lake overflowing and inundating roads, coffee shops and nearby areas.

In the wake of these incidents, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a total of 16 people have died over the past two days while many others are trapped under debris after cloudbursts and landslides.

Due to the heavy downpour, Nainital has been completely cut off from the rest of Uttarakhand with the arterial roads connecting the popular tourist destination being blocked.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation. Shah also enquired about the steps taken by the state government in the wake of the incessant rains and assured him of all possible central help.

Dhami on Monday also visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat and took the updates of the roads and highways, the officials added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams in seven affected districts of the state. According to the NDRF, one team each has been deployed in Dehradun, Almora, Pithoragarh, Haridwar while two teams each have been deployed in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Gadapur.

Earlier, the IMD predicted heavy rains in the state between October 17 and 19 while the areas surrounding Badrinath and Kedarnath have received light snowfall.