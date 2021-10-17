Uttarakhand Rains LIVE: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18. The department also issued an Orange alert for October 17-19. “All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning,” District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.Also Read - Uttarakhand Extends Curfew in Dehradun Till Sept 21, Allows Tourists to Mussoorie on Weekends
Soon after IMD's alert, the Chief Minister inquired about the situation in the state from the Chief Secretary. CM directed that police, SDRF & other concerned personnel to be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He also asked the police to take special care should be taken on Char Dham Yatra route
Here are the top updates:
Also Read - Vijay Rupani is Fourth BJP CM to Resign in Recent Weeks. Who Are The Other 3?
- Visitors to Badrinath temple are requested to stay at safe locations in wake of heavy rain warnings. They’re advised to stay back at Joshimath & Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves. All schools in Chamoli to be closed on Monday: Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana
- All trekking/camping, mountaineering groups barred from entering into all the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17th to 19th October, in wake of heavy rain alert for the state.
- All arrangements made, alerts issued. I’ve spoken with Chief Secy and all DMs-SSPs. We -ministers &officers- will meet again at 5:30 pm today. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 Oct: Uttarakhand CM
- All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning: District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit
- India Meteorological Department issues Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on Oct 18 and an Orange alert for Oct 17-19 & writes to State govt to remain alert and make necessary arrangements