Dehradun: Over the last 24 hours, a record-breaking heavy to extremely heavy rainfall led to massive flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure in large parts of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the "worst seems to be over" for Uttarakhand, where at least 47 people have been killed due to the rain fury so far and many are still feared to be trapped under the rubble of landslides at multiple locations.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the hill state of Uttarakhand, as a whole, received about 122 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period. As per data provided by the Mukteshwar meteorological station, the state recorded 340 mm rainfall during this period — the highest-ever 24-hour rainfall since the station started recording data in 1897. And, as per the IMD data, over dozen places received rainfall in excess of 200 mm-400 mm, and few even more than 500 mm. The districts that observed heavy to extremely heavy rainfall were Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri and Chamoli from 8.30 a.m. on Monday till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The previous records of 24-hour rainfall in Uttarakhand was held by Pant Nagar that received 228 mm rainfall on July 10, 1990, but was now broken by the current 403.2 mm rainfall. The observatory has records since May 25, 1962, when it was established there, IMD Dehradun data said. Similarly, at Mukteshwar, where the observatory was established on May 1, 1897, the previous record was of 254.5 mm rainfall on September 18, 1914, was broken by the current record of 340.8 mm rains.

The excessive rainfall in the Himalayan state is a result of interaction of Western Disturbance as an upper air system in mid- and upper tropospheric levels moving east-north-eastwards and strong south-easterly winds in lower to mid-tropospheric levels over Nepal and adjoining Uttarakhand, the IMD said.

Rainfall was reported from other parts of the country as well including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD, which forecast an intense spell of rain over east and northeast till Wednesday, and south peninsular region during the next four-five days. Authorities in the national capital said Prof Joginder Singh Marg in the western part of the city had been closed after the road caved in.

But the worst might be over for the state, the IMD said. “Rains are likely to continue till Tuesday night in some parts of the state, after which the intense rainfall activity is expected to shift eastwards to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and most parts of northeastern region. All these places, which have already been witnessing rains for the last few days, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall,” the IMD said.

An IMD official said, “The easterlies will interact with the low pressure system prevailing over north Jharkhand, Bihar and west Uttar Pradesh. As a result, heavy rain is likely mainly over the northeast, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.”

Rain alert in Kerala

Down south in Kerala, after a relative respite of two days, the IMD Tuesday issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on October 20.

An Orange alert has been issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21. Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water.

Shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of the Idukki reservoir in Kerala, were opened on Tuesday to create more storage capacity in anticipation of the heavy rainfall predicted in its catchment area over the next two days. Various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.

Weather updates from other parts of the country

In Bareilly, also in UP, two labourers died of electrocution in Bisalpur road after coming in contact with a solar panel following heavy rains, police said. In West Bengal, the Met department said heavy rainfall is very likely to continue till Thursday morning even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of the state moved to Bihar, parts of which received heavy rains during the day.

The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.

The IMD forecast more rain on Wednesday in Odisha, which has already been battered by low-pressure area-induced downpour for the last three days. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours. The IMD said a low-pressure area lies over Bihar and neighbourhood. Also due to strong southerly/southeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal, a heavy spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east and northeast India till October 20.

(Inputs from Agencies)