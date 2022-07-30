Uttarakhand Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for several districts in Uttarakhand predicting heavy rainfall. The districts that have been put under alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar. Amid the heavy rainfall, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway on Friday, reported ANI citing Chamoli district administration.Also Read - Delhi Rain Latest Update: City to Receive More Rainfall on Saturday, Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway: District Administration Chamoli (29.07) pic.twitter.com/PgRk8Axo4J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2022

Heavy rains had also triggered a series of landslides in Nainital district on Friday, wiping away a major portion of the important Nainital-Bhowali road. The Nainital-Bhowali road is one of the three major connecting roads to the hill station. Heavy spell in the past two weeks has also left a number of other roads blocked with mounds of rubble. Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside

Meanwhile, National Highway 58 has been closed due to landslides near Srinagar Garhwal Farasu-Hanuman Temple. Vehicles going towards Rudraprayag and Chamoli district have been diverted from Pauri Chungi to Khirsu, Pauri police informed on Saturday.

On Friday, parts of state capital Dehradun also saw heavy waterlogging, with vehicles stuck in traffi.

Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides that blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads.

With boulders rolling down intermittently from the hills, the Gangotri national highway is blocked near Bandarkot, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.