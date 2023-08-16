Home

Uttarakhand Rains: Six Houses Destroyed in Vikasnagar Following A Landslide | Watch

On Monday, in Rudraprayag district, a landslide hit a camp at Lincholi on the Kedarnath trek route damaging four shops in which one person from Nepal was killed and a trader went missing.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami requests tourists, pilgrims to avoid unnecessary journeys amid heavy rains

Dehradun: Six houses were destroyed in Uttarakhand’s Vikasnagar following a landslide.

More details are awaited.

VIDEO | Six houses destroyed in Vikasnagar, Uttarakhand following a landslide. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/jpaJhgrvtt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

On Monday, in Rudraprayag district, a landslide hit a camp at Lincholi on the Kedarnath trek route damaging four shops in which one person from Nepal was killed and a trader went missing. The body of 26-year-old Kalu Bahadur has been found. On the same day, two bodies were also recovered from rain-fed streams in Rishikesh.

On Tuesday, in Rudraprayag district, 42 out of the more than 100 pilgrims who had got stranded after the collapse of a bridge on the trek route to Madmaheshwar were rescued by SDRF personnel. Efforts to rescue the others continues, the Rudraprayag SP’s office said in a statement.

Efforts were also resumed to reopen national highways, state highways and a large number of rural roads which remain blocked due to the accumulation of debris from landslides, the disaster control room said.

The Badrinath national highway is blocked by debris from landslides at four points, including at Gadora, Tangni, Gulabkoti and Baldauda. The Chardham yatra remained suspended for the second day on Tuesday.

