New Delhi: The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, who was seen brandishing guns in a viral video, now face the threat of permanent suspension from the party as the Uttarakhand state in-charge has recommended the same.

A video had gone viral in which the suspended lawmaker Pranav Singh Champion was seen dancing on Bollywood number with guns. BJP state in-charge Shyam Jaju said that the Party is taking action against Pranav Singh and the central leadership has been recommended to permanently suspend him.

“Champion is already suspended from the party for three months. A recommendation has been made to the central leadership of the party for his permanent suspension,” Jaju said.

Shyam Jaju, BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge: Party is taking action against BJP MLA Pranav Champion (who was seen in a viral video brandishing guns), central leadership has been recommended to permanently suspend him. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bZkknE9jw1 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Pranav Singh had claimed that the clip was edited and termed it an intrusion into his privacy.

“The video which has gone viral is edited and an intrusion into my privacy. I never used abusive words against anyone as is being shown by the media,” he told a private news channel.

He said that the guns he had were ‘licensed, unloaded and not pointed to anyone’. He also said that there was nothing wrong in dancing with guns.

“Show me a single four-time MLA who has my level of fitness at the age of 53 and is as highly qualified as me. I am defying age. But the media never shows these positive aspects of my personality,” Champion said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)