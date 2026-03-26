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Uttarakhand School bus fares revised again? Rs 2,200 fixed for up to 5 km and Rs 3,200 for up to 30 km | Here are the new rates

Uttarakhand School bus fares revised again? Rs 2,200 fixed for up to 5 km and Rs 3,200 for up to 30 km | Here are the new rates

Uttarakhand School Bus Transportation Fee: The State Transport Authority of Uttarakhand has released a fixed rate list for school bus and van fares. If a child travels from home to school within a distance of 1 to 5 kilometers, their parents will pay the school a mere 2,200 rupees per month.

Uttarakhand School bus fares revised again? Rs 2,200 fixed for up to 5 km and Rs 3,200 for up to 30 km | Here are the new rates

The Pushkar Dhami government in Uttarakhand has provided significant relief to families whose children travel to and from school by school buses. Ahead of the new education session, a significant decision has been made regarding school buses and vans in Uttarakhand. Under this new decision, the State Transport Authority has fixed the fares for school buses and vans. School administrations will now be able to charge ₹2,200 for distances ranging from 1 to 5 kilometers. The fare for distances ranging from 10 to 20 kilometers will be ₹2,700. Parents will have to pay ₹3,200 for distances ranging from 20 to 30 kilometers.

How much fare will have to be paid for travelling by school van?

For a distance of more than 30 kilometres, the fare has been fixed at Rs 3700. The authority has also fixed the rates for school vans. If a child travels to and from school by van, then for a distance of 1 to 5 kilometres, the fare will be Rs 2100. For a distance of 5 to 10 kilometres, the fare will be Rs 2500. For a distance of 10 to 20 kilometres, the fare will be Rs 3000 and for a distance of more than 20 kilometres, the fare has been fixed at Rs 3500.

Other state governments may also implement this rule

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Furthermore, it has been decided that buses operated by the Garhwal Motor Owners Union will be allowed to operate from Haridwar and Rishikesh to Dehradun. Following this decision by the Dhami government, other state governments may also implement this fixed rate. It should be noted that school administrations arbitrarily charge bus fares from parents, which significantly impacts family finances.

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