Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Education Department has announced the commencement of schools for classes 9-12 from August 2, 2021, and August 16 onwards for classes 6-8. Further, Uttarkhand has also issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state. "Schools in Uttarakhand which have long been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16. An order to this effect was issued by the state government saying it will apply to all boarding, day boarding government, and private schools," officials said on Saturday.

Check Uttarakhand School Reopening Guidelines 2021: