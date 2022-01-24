Dehradun: All schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed for all classes till January 31 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. In a letter dated January 22, the Uttarakhand government extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi centres and educational institutions up to Class 12 will remain closed, while online classes to continue, the fresh guidelines said.Also Read - All Schools in Maharashtra Barring Pune to Reopen Today, Govt Says Not Compulsory For Students to Come

The COVID-19 guidelines also stated that the night curfew in Uttarakhand from 10 pm to 6 am and other restrictions suchs as market timings, ban on public gatherings will continue to be in force. Also Read - UP Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30 Due to COVID

According to current restrictions in place that have now been extended, all gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering areas will incorporate only 50 per cent crowd following all COVID-19 precautions. Sports stadiums will also have 50 per cent occupancy. Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Check BJP's Full List of Candidates

No political rallies and gatherings are allowed in the state till January 31.