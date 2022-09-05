Dehradun: All schools and educational institutions in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, and Maldevta area have declared a holiday on Monday in view of the safety of students amid heavy rains, said Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati. The decision was announced as the state is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days.Also Read - Over 20 Locals Fall Sick, Admitted to Hospital After Gas Leakage in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

According to the India Meteorological Department, isolated heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected in the state during September 3 to September 5. Earlier on Sep 3, IMD Dehradun has issued 5 days weather forecast and informed of rains accompanied by lightning and hailstorm. Mountainous areas of Uttarakhand would witness heavy rainfall. For September 5, IMD Dehradun stated a ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ weather warning in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar areas. Also Read - UKSSSC Exam Canceled Over Allegations Of Paper Leak; Accused To Be Booked Under PMLA: CM Dhami

The state reportedly received close to 200 mm of rainfall from Thursday to Friday, which is the highest rainfall in a single day in September in the last 10 years. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have caused a lot of havoc this year and a lot of loss of life and property has also been reported. Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs