Schools Reopening News: Schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 and will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - More Than 21% Indians May Have Had COVID-19, Shows Latest Sero-survey; Large Population Still Vulnerable

As per an order issued by the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash on Thursday, the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2021: This Law Firm is Offering Free Divorce to Unhappy Couples!

The order also detailed upon the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

“Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents,” the order stated.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand re-opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of Class 10 and 12.

(With inputs from ANI)