Pithoragarh: A team SDRF personnel on Tuesday retrieved the bodies of 5 trekkers, who were a part of the team of 6 trekkers, who went missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.

Giving further details, the SDRF said that it conducted a search and rescue operation for the 6 trekkers who went missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district, bodies of 5 trekkers recovered. The SDRF stated that the bodies have been brought to Kapkot, postmortem will be done.

Speaking to PTI, Bageshwar District Magistrate Vineet Kumar said that the 13-member rescue team consisting of NDRF and SDRF personnel on Tuesday reached Devi Kund near the Sundardhunga glacier where five bodies had earlier been spotted and retrieved all of them. "The bodies have been sent to Kapkot for postmortem," he said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves the body of 5 trekkers, who were a part of the team of 6 trekkers who went missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district. (Video Source: State Disaster Response Force) pic.twitter.com/GnMTVATfZC — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

He added that 65 tourists, including these five trekkers, on Tuesday got stranded at the Sundardhunga glacier after three days of record rains in Uttarakhand from October 17-19, he said.

The search and rescue team is still at the spot to locate their missing guide Khilaf Singh, a resident of Jakuni village of the district’s Kapkot sub division.

(With inputs from agencies)