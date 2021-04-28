Uttarakhand Shuts All Govt Offices Till May 1 Except Those on Essential Covid Duty
Dehradun: In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has announced to shut down all government offices (except for those involved in essential services) in the stat
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: April 28, 2021 4:30 PM IST
Updated Date: April 28, 2021 4:31 PM IST