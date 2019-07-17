New Delhi: The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, who was seen brandishing guns in a viral video, has been expelled from the party for six years.

A video had gone viral in which the suspended lawmaker Pranav Singh Champion was seen dancing on Bollywood number with guns.

“Party sought an explanation from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on the video where he is seen abusing and indulging in wrongful acts. Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee,he has been expelled from the party for 6 yrs,” said Anil Baluni, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member.

Anil Baluni,BJP: Party sought an explanation from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion (Uttarakhand MLA) on the video where he is seen abusing&indulging in wrongful acts. Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee,he has been expelled from the party for 6 yrs. pic.twitter.com/OQW4k11a8y — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Pranav Singh had claimed that the clip was edited and termed it an intrusion into his privacy.

“The video which has gone viral is edited and an intrusion into my privacy. I never used abusive words against anyone as is being shown by the media,” he told a private news channel.

He said that the guns he had were ‘licensed, unloaded and not pointed to anyone’. He also said that there was nothing wrong in dancing with guns.

“Show me a single four-time MLA who has my level of fitness at the age of 53 and is as highly qualified as me. I am defying age. But the media never shows these positive aspects of my personality,” Champion said.