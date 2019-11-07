New Delhi: With the arrival of the winter, the Badrinath temple in the hilly state of Uttarkhand wears a white look as a thick blanket of snow covers the holy shrine. Situated in the otherwise picturesque valley, the Badrinath temple is a place of worship for devotees and a tourist destination for many visitors.

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple draped in a sheet of snow. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/jXhon0EXes — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Come winter, the portals of this age-old shrine remain closed for the public. This year, it will be closed for the public from November 17.

The news came to light after Chief Priest Ishwari Prashad Nambudiri made the announcement stating, “Portals of the temple will be closed on November 17 for the winter season.”

The closure of the Badrinath shrine marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra season. However, the devotees can pay their obeisance to the presiding deities of these shrines in the temples at various locations where they are ceremoniously worshipped during the winter months.

A holy town and a major pilgrimage centre in Uttarakhand, Badrinath is a part of Chota Char Dham – that includes other towns of Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Located at an altitude of 3,100 meters above sea level, Badrinath is situated on the banks of Alaknanda river. This is the reason the temple offers visitors a scope for trekking and various other mountain expeditions as well.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath Temple is mentioned in various ancient texts and is one of most important temples for Hindus in India.

(With inputs from ANI)