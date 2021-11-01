Uttarakhand: The Dehradun District Magistrate on Monday issued standard operation Procedures (SOPs) for those entering the district from other states. According to the issued SOPs, those entering the district from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on the Smart City web portal.Also Read - Uttarakhand: SDRF Retrieves Bodies Of 5 Trekkers From Sundardunga Glacier | Details Here

Uttarakhand: Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar issues SOPs, in wake of #COVID19 pandemic, for those entering the district from other states. Those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal. pic.twitter.com/IRxRnnhQun — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Even fully vaccinated passengers and devotees from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh will be allowed only upon showing their COVID negative report not older than 72 hours from the date of travel.