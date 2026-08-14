Uttarakhand tunnel accident: 7 dead, 10 hospitalised after water, debris enter under-construction tunnel in Chamoli

Seven people were killed and 10 others were hospitalised after a large volume of water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

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Chamoli: People gather after a landslide in an under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, seven of the 19 people rescued from an under-construction Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, were declared dead, officials said on Friday. The workers were brought to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar after they were trapped inside the tunnel when water and debris suddenly entered the site. Currently, Rescue operations are underway to evaluate the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel. While speaking to the reporters, Dr Ayush said, “A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; seven of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition. We have admitted 10 of them. One young man, whose condition was somewhat unstable, has been referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar.”

How many people have died in the Uttarakhand tunnel accident?

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: District Hospital, Gopeshwar, Dr Aayush says, “A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; 7 of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition. We have admitted 10 of them. One young man, whose… https://t.co/M9ln7N8iy9 pic.twitter.com/Oll0JrnHdm — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

What is the latest update on the Chamoli tunnel rescue operation?

Officials initially reported that 18 workers had been rescued and taken to the district hospital for medical treatment. NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said the tunnel had been heavily flooded by the time the rescue team arrived, with water also infiltrating from the sides. Talking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Meena said, “After our team arrived and started the operation, there was a massive volume of water inside the tunnel. The water level has risen significantly since then. Our personnel, using specialised equipment, have recovered four bodies from the water so far. The rescue operation is still underway and will continue until everyone is retrieved.”

THDC Executive Director (Projects) Kumar Sharad said around 20 to 22 workers were present inside the tunnel when the accident occurred. He said NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed for the rescue operation, and 18 workers had been rescued so far and shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Three to four of the rescued workers are in serious condition, he said.

What did officials say about the tunnel accident in Chamoli?

Taking to X, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that upon reaching the Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun, he took stock of the ongoing rescue operation at the under-construction THDC tunnel in Mayapur (Pipalkoti) and reviewed the progress with officials. He also issued necessary directions to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of the rescue operation. Taking personal command of the entire relief and rescue operation from there, he directed officials to conduct the mission on a war footing. From the Disaster Operations Centre, the Chief Minister interacted directly with the rescued workers through video conferencing to inquire about their well‑being and boost their morale. He assured them that the state government stands firmly with them and that proper arrangements would be made for their medical treatment and rehabilitation.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar reached the spot after water and debris entered the under-construction THDC tunnel at Mayapur (Pipalkoti). (Source: Information Department, Chamoli) pic.twitter.com/cExGIVMVTe — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Rescue Operations Underway

Dhami maintained constant contact with senior officials from the Chamoli district administration, the SDRF, the NDRF, the ITBP, the Army, and other relevant agencies. He issued necessary directives while staying updated on the situation minute by minute. He gave clear instructions that rescuing every person trapped in the tunnel safely was the top priority and that no laxity in the rescue operations would be tolerated.

Detailing the ground situation, THDC Project Head Ajay Verma told ANI that operational hurdles, such as a machine loader getting stuck and damaged in the water, prompted teams to deploy alternative methods to clear the path and reach the remaining individuals.”

According to the update we have till now, a total of 22 people were working there. Our teams have gone inside to rescue the remaining four to five people, and the machine loader we had sent got stuck in the water and got damaged, so we are sending help for them in another way,” Ajay Verma said.

To reinforce the ongoing rescue mission, the Chamoli administration has mobilised specialised personnel, including a team of 20 Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath equipped with advanced gear and a dog squad. They have joined forces with the NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP, and local police to clear the debris and ensure the safe retrieval of everyone still inside.

(With ANI Inputs)