Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue teams save 10, several still remain trapped

Several workers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel at the THDC project in Chamoli collapsed, with debris and water blocking parts of the site. Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF managed to bring out at least 10 workers and were continuing efforts to rescue the others.

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A tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. ANI

Several workers were trapped after a section of a tunnel under construction at the THDC project in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, collapsed on Thursday, reported news website India Today. A major rescue operation was launched after debris and water flooded the tunnel, with at least 10 workers brought out safely so far.

Rescue teams launched a large-scale operation after debris and water entered the tunnel, with at least 10 workers rescued while efforts continued to evacuate those still trapped. According to initial reports, between 20 and 25 workers were present inside the tunnel at the THDC project in Pipalkoti when it collapsed.

Officials said rescue teams had managed to bring out 10 workers safely and were continuing operations to evacuate the others. The exact number of people trapped inside is yet to be officially confirmed.

Uttarakhand CM oversees recue act

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the incident and instructed authorities to carry out the rescue operation on a war footing.

The Chief Minister said NDRF and SDRF teams were sent to the site after the incident, stressing the need for an urgent response. He asked the district administration and all concerned departments to work together to speed up the rescue efforts.

Dhami said he was closely monitoring developments and remained in constant contact with senior officials to stay updated on the rescue operation.

Bailey bridge over Tamak drain washed away in Uttarakhand

Just a day earlier, A Bailey bridge over the Tamak drain connecting Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley was washed away by floodwaters snapping road connectivity to around a dozen villages and the border area, while a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) driver went missing after being swept away by the strong current, officials said.

The bridge, located on the Malari-Niti National Highway connecting Jyotirmath (Joshimath) with the border area, was washed away following a sudden rise in the water level of the Tamak drain, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi told PTI. A vehicle was also swept away in the flooded drain, officials said.