Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Workers Still Trapped After 7 Days, CM Pushkar Dhami To Conduct On-Site Inspection Of Relief Ops

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: The tunnel in Uttarkashi which was under construction, had collapsed seven days ago and 40 workers are still trapped. Here's the latest update on it..

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Rescue Ops Continue, CM Nitin Gadkari to visit site

New Delhi: On November 12, 2023 the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, which was under-construction, had collapsed and unfortunately 41 workers remained trapped under the rubble. Seven days later, the rescue operations continue as the workers are still beneath the rubble and the officials are now looking for another, alternate method to evacuate them. Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, a portion of which caved in earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will on Sunday conduct an on-site inspection of the operations, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed through an official release.

Uttarakhand CM To Conduct On-Site Inspection

As mentioned earlier, the official statement of the CMO, Uttarakhand reads that the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami will be visiting the accident site to inspect the relief operations that have been underway for seven days now. Along with the Uttarakhand CM, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also accompany him during his visit to the tunnel site on Sunday.

PMO Official Took Stock Of Relief Operations

On Saturday, a top official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) took stock of the relief operations at the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri Road. The local administration on Saturday informed that it would deploy a tree-cutting expert as part of the ongoing efforts to extricate the workers trapped inside the tunnel for seven days now.

Tree-Cutting Expert Called To Help In Rescue Ops

A tree-cutting expert, Ashiq Hussain, was called by the Forest Department to the tunnel site, officials said on Saturday. Officials added that they were trying to reach the workers through vertical drilling from the upper part of the tunnel.” We were trying to reach them horizontally, now we will also try vertically. A spot right above the tunnel has been identified and marked. A hole will be drilled from there to reach there. The depth of the hole would be approximately 300-350 feet… The horizontal attempt of rescue would also begin from Barkot end of the tunnel,” said Uttarkashi DFO DP Baluni.

Details Of Ongoing Evacuation

Sharing details of the ongoing rescue operation, Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor to the PMO, told ANI, “Efforts are on to bolster the entire area’s strength to the order that it remains totally safe for workers to approach the rescue work that we are intending to do. I feel that our concerted effort will yield good results in the coming four to five days.” Also, on Saturday, Chris Cooper, a micro-tunnelling expert, arrived at the Silkyara tunnel incident site to monitor and oversee the rescue operation.Cooper is a Chartered Engineer with an experienced track record for delivery of Major International key civil engineering infrastructure, Metro tunnels, Large Caverns, Dams, Railway, and Mining Projects.

“I don’t have any information as of now. I only reached here last night (Friday),” he told ANI.”The heavy-duty drilling machine, which was expected to arrive on Saturday from Indore, has also reached the Silkyara tunnel site,” informed Cooper, who is also a consultant for the Rishikesh Karnprayag rail project.

