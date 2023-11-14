Home

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues; Govt Sets Up Expert Committee For Inspection

An under-construction tunnel had collapsed in Uttarkashi and 40 labourers were said to be trapped. Two days later, the rescue operations are still going on and drilling machines and large diameter pipes have been brought to the site..

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update

In an extremely unfortunate event, an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand had collapsed a couple of days ago and according to media reports, at least 40 labourers are trapped under the collapsed tunnel and rescue operations are underway. Food and oxygen is being provided to those who are trapped and attempts are being made to rescue them from underneath the rubble. Rescue operations continued for the third day to evacuate 40 workers still trapped inside an under-construction tunnel that collapsed on Sunday. Drilling machines and large diameter pipes have been brought to the site, to help the trapped..

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue operations continued for the third day to evacuate 40 workers still trapped inside an under-construction tunnel that collapsed on Sunday. According to authorities, a platform is being prepared for an auger machine to drill horizontally and insert large diameter MS pipes in between the debris so that the trapped workers can be taken out through the metal pipes. Rescuers said that the teams still have to clear about 35 metres of debris more to reach the location of the 40 trapped workers. The platform for the auger machine has been prepared. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the rescue operations.

6-Member Expert Committee Set-Up

The Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse is a big accident and the lives of several people is still in danger. The Silkyara Tunnel is 4531 meters long and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 853.79 crore and the accident is something that should not have happened. To probe and inspect the accident, a 6-member expert committee for inspection has been set up by the government.

Uttarakhand govt constitutes a six-member expert committee to investigate the Uttarkashi tunnel accident. pic.twitter.com/kVGmPI1hh6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts Inspection Of Rescue Operations

“I myself visited the spot and conducted an on-site inspection and am constantly keeping an eye on the rescue operations. Arrangements have been made to send large diameter pipes from Haridwar and Dehradun for rescue operations,” Dhami said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked to Chief Minister Dhami over the phone and inquired about the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have also inquired about the worksers with the Uttarakahand Chief Minister.

Uttarkashi Superintendant Of Police (SP) Says..

Uttarkashi Superintendant of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi on Monday had said it may take one more day to rescue the workers. He said that out of the 60 metres of debris, over 20 metres of debris had been cleared and they expected to evacuate the 40 people trapped inside by Tuesday night. ” All basic amenities including oxygen, food and water are being provided to them through pipes. Family members of the people trapped have also been contacted…” the police official said.

(Inputs from ANI)

