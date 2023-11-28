Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: PM Modi Praises Courage And Patience Of Rescued Workers, Wishes Them Good Health

All the workers have been evacuated 16 days after the mission started.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi has ended with all the workers being evacuated 16 days after the mission started.

On the occasion PM Narendra Modi posted on X: “The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.”

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | | PM Narendra Modi tweets, “The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish… pic.twitter.com/8HY92CAWt8 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

