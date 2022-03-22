New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister-Designate Pushkar Singh Dhami said the BJP-led government will fulfill all poll promises including the implementation of uniform civil code in the state. This comes after BJP on Monday said Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister and he will be sworn-in for a second term on Wednesday.Also Read - Pushkar Singh Dhami, Who Lost His Constituency, to Continue as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

In his first comments after his unanimous election as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislative party, Dhami said, “We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too.”

Shortly before campaigning for the assembly polls in Uttarakhand came to an end, Dhami had promised to constitute a high-powered committee comprising legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft the code.

“I thank the people for believing in the prime minister’s vision and giving the BJP a big victory. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister, party president J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh, who was the party’s central observer for Uttarakhand, for showing confidence in an ordinary worker and the son of a soldier like me,” Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We will give a transparent government and fulfil the commitments we have made to people. The prime minister has given us his vision for Uttarakhand’s development and said the decade belongs to the state. We will work in accordance with his vision and make Uttarakhand a leading state when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its existence in 2025,” Dhami said.

The BJP had announced that Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for second term, putting rest to speculations that he may not be given the post. The BJP’s dilemma on the choice of a chief minister was caused by Dhami’s loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)