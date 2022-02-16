Uttarakhand Unlock Guidelines: With the significant decline in the daily Covid cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday lifted the night curfew fully and allowed several economic activities to continue with full capacity following Covid protocols.Also Read - Has COVID Third Wave Ended in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metro Cities? Top Scientist Explains

Issuing afresh guidelines, the state government said that the night curfew, which was in force in the state from 10 PM to 6 AM, has been lifted from Wednesday.

In the order, the state government stated that the shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, food joints and dhabas will remain open with full capacity with Covid protocols. However, the state government said the swimming pools will remain shut till February 28.

Apart from this, the state government said that the gatherings related to entertainment, educational, cultural and sports events and marriage ceremonies will be allowed with full capacity. The Aanganwadi centres will open from March 1 across the state. But the political rallies and protests have been banned in the state till February 28.

Corona cases: Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded 285 fresh cases and death of seven Covid-19 positive people. Notably, the Covid active cases in the state have come down to 5,217 and the positivity rate now stands at 2.0 %.

From January 1, the state has reported 88,966 Covid-19 positive cases and death of 242 positive people. However, the fatality rate in the state now stands at 0.27 % and the recovery percentage in the state at present is 90.7 %.