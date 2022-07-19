New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Nainital and several other districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nainital, following which authorities have alerted SDRF, disaster management team, police etc.Also Read - Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Predicted In These Districts During Next 48 Hours

The authorities have also asked people to not venture around rivers and rivulets. Besides, tourists have been advised to be alert owing to the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas.

High Alert in Uttarkashi

Besides, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rains for the next three days in the Garhwal region including Kumaon in Uttarakhand.

Following the IMD's forecast, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation.

Red Alert in 7 Districts

Meanwhile, seven districts — Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar have also been put on alert in the wake of IMD’s warning.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand”, IMD said.