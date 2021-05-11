Devprayag: A cloud burst has been reported at Devprayag in Uttarakhand this evening. Several shops and houses damaged due to a cloudburst in Tehri district’s Devprayag area. “No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot,” says DGP Ashok Kumar. Also Read - Uttarakhand Chief Justice Slips, Nearly Drowns Into Strong River Current at Sangam

The cloudburst was reported at 5pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway, says SHO Devprayag.