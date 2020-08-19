Uttarakhand Lockdown News: As per the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Central government, the state government of Uttarakhand on Wednesday decided to reopen the Hemkund Sahib, Lokpal Laxman Temple from September 4. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Woman Accuses BJP MLA of Rape, Calls for DNA Test of Child he 'Fathered'

Issuing guidelines, Chamoli DM Swati S Bhadoria said that the holy pilgrimage centres of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman Temple will be opened on September 4.

She further added that the district administration and the Gurdwara Management Committee have completed all arrangements for the reopening of the temples.

The development comes at a time when the coronavirus tally in the state went up to 12,961 on Tuesday with 497 more people testing positive. The state also on Tuesday witnessed six more deaths, taking the total death toll to 164.

There are 4,024 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 8,724 people have recovered so far. All the six new fatalities were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of 105 COVID-19 cases, followed by 99 in Dehradun, 98 in Nainital and 68 in Haridwar districts.