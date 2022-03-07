Uttarakhand Zee Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: India.Com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections after the end of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. Exit polls findings can only be published after the completion of voting in all states. An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random or systematic sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. Election results will be declared after counting of votes on March 10. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Biggest Predictions to Start Coming in on Zee News Shortly

The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase.