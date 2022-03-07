Uttarakhand Zee Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: India.Com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections after the end of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. Exit polls findings can only be published after the completion of voting in all states. An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random or systematic sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. Election results will be declared after counting of votes on March 10. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Biggest Predictions to Start Coming in on Zee News Shortly

  • The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase.
Also Read - Punjab Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions On Zee

Also Read - Goa Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Most Comprehensive Numbers By Zee DesignBoxed

Live Updates

  • 6:48 PM IST

    BJP, Congress in close contest in Uttarakhand

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live: 41 per cent votes to BJP, says ABP-CVoter

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live: 41 per cent votes to BJP, says ABP-CVoter, 39 per cent to Congress, 9 per cent to AAP and 11 per cent to others.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    BJP to win 37 seats, Congress 31 in Uttarakhand assembly polls, predicts Times Now-Veto Exit Poll

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Exit polls data to be aired soon

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live: Exit polls data to be aired soon, stay tuned with us. There are 70 seats in Uttarakhand and the state had recorded a slightly lower turnout this year at 65.4 per cent.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2022 date and time:

    As per the ECI’s direction, the exit polls will be released only after 6.30pm today, i.e. March 7 once the voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    In 2017, the voter turnout for the 69 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly was 65.64%.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    The hill state of Uttarakhand reported an overall turnout of 65.37%. The highest polling was recorded in Haridwar (74.77%), followed by Udham Singh Nagar (72.27%) and Uttarkashi (68.48). Almora had the lowest voter turnout at 53.71%.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Uttarakhand had recorded 62.5% voter turnout during polling for Assembly election

    The hill state had recorded a voter turnout of 62.5 per cent during the one-phased polling for Uttarakhand Assembly

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Everyone has done good work, we’re having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    BJP strategists discuss post-poll scenarios in Uttarakhand

    Ahead of the assembly poll results, BJP leaders and strategists in Uttarakhand have begun internal confabulations over the possible post-poll scenarios that may emerge in the state. Party strategist Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived on Sunday and was huddled with former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at the latter’s residence to discuss how the party was likely to fare in the polls.