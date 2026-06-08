Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Model shines at BRICS Forum, Echoes of Silkyara Rescue Reach International Level

The important three-day meeting witnessed participation from senior officials, technical experts, and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

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Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Model Shines at BRICS Forum, Echoes of Silkyara Rescue Reach International Level

Highly vulnerable to natural disasters and rainfall-induced crises, Uttarakhand has once again established a strong identity in the field of disaster management, not only nationally but also internationally. During the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group, held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5, 2026, under India’s presidency, Uttarakhand’s disaster management model received widespread appreciation.

The important three-day meeting witnessed participation from senior officials, technical experts, and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. The objective of the meeting was to exchange experiences on disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, community-based early warning systems, forecast-based rapid response mechanisms, and sustainable financial arrangements for disaster management.

Various countries presented their innovations and successful models in disaster management during the conference. Representing Uttarakhand, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi (IPS) and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar delivered a detailed presentation on disaster risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, technological innovation, and effective response mechanisms developed under the leadership of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Uttarakhand’s geographical complexities highlighted

During the presentation, the representatives highlighted Uttarakhand’s geographical complexities and Himalayan challenges, including landslides, extreme rainfall, glacial lakes, road blockages, and risks associated with pilgrimage routes. They also emphasized the state’s multi-agency coordination system, early warning mechanisms, and rapid relief and rescue arrangements.

Special focus was given to the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation and the Dharali disaster management efforts, which were showcased as successful examples of Uttarakhand’s disaster management model. Delegates at the conference described these operations as outstanding examples of patience, technology, administrative coordination, and humanitarian sensitivity under extremely difficult geographical conditions.

The meeting particularly appreciated the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority’s early warning systems, risk reduction measures, and inter-departmental coordination. Uttarakhand SDRF’s swift and effective response capability was also recognized as an exemplary disaster response model in challenging terrains.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi stated, “Due to the sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management, the state is continuously strengthening risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination. Through scientific planning, efficient administration, and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimize the impact of disasters.”

Disaster management cannot remain limited

He further emphasized that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, disaster management cannot remain limited to relief and rescue operations alone. It requires prior preparedness, participation of local communities, availability of trained forces, and technology-based monitoring systems.

Activities being carried out in the state under the guidance of Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman were also shared with the delegates. ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar said, “Geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics, and early warning systems are making disaster risk reduction more effective. Technology-driven solutions will play a decisive role in tackling future disaster challenges.”

Among the key outcomes of the conference were strengthening cooperation among BRICS nations in disaster risk reduction, promoting technological innovations, developing shared strategies to reinforce community-level preparedness, and giving new direction to global disaster management cooperation.

The appreciation received by Uttarakhand’s model at the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group meeting is being regarded as a major achievement for the state. It is seen as international recognition for the continuous efforts of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, SDRF, and other associated agencies.