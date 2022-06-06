New Delhi: At least 26 people were killed and several others were injured in a road accident that took place yesterday after a bus coming from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi. The passengers, mostly pilgrims were on their way to Yamunotri, which along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.Also Read - Fake Websites Duping People In Name Of Chopper Rides To Char Dham on Rise in UP

Uttarkashi bus accident | The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment: Uttarakhand Police The bus had a total of 30 people, including 28 pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/5bfynKTpJE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office expressed grief over the loss the lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

How The Accident Happened?

Speaking to news agency PTI, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that the accident took place near Rikhavu khadd on the way to the Himalayan shrine around two kilometers from the Damta area on NH-94.

The mishap happened at around 7.15 p.m. after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. It was said that this was his third trip without a rest.

As soon the mishap was reported, Uttarakhand Police and rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) immediately rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the accident and spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

“The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies,” tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

Dhami reached the disaster control room at Secretariat to take stock of the relief and rescue operations. Expressing grief over the accident, the Chief Minister has directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously. He also instructed officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

The Uttarakhand Transport Department has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the dead and Rs 40,000 to the seriously injured.