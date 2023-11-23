Uttarkashi: Rescue Operation Likely to be Completed in 12-14 Hours, Green Corridor Created To Take Workers To Hospital

Former advisor to PMO Bhaskar Khulbe said in the next 14-15 hours, the rescue team will be able to cross the 60-metre mark and it will take 12-14 hours more to reach the spot where the workers are trapped.

Uttarkashi: NDRF personnel prepare to enter the Silkyara Tunnel during the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel for 10 days, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_22_2023_000259B)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the rescue operations and said the operation is at its final stages and the trapped workers will be rescued as early as possible.

Preparations in Final Stage

“45 metres of pipeline has been laid through auger machine. The rescue is at its final stages. There are some obstacles,. but I hope that the workers are rescued as early as possible. Post-rescue preparations have been done. Ambulances and Hospitals are ready for their check-up and treatment. PM Modi is taking updates on the rescue every single day. He took the update today as well. Our experts are working day and night to rescue the workers,” CM Dhami said.

14-15 Hours Delay In Rescue Operation

In the meantime, Former advisor to PMO Bhaskar Khulbe said in the next 14-15 hours, the rescue team will be able to cross the 60-metre mark and it will take 12-14 hours more to reach the spot where the workers are trapped.

“In the next 14-15 hours, we will be able to cross the 60-metre mark. It will take 12-14 hours more for us to reach the spot where the workers are trapped and then it can take 2-3 hours more to assemble the workers and bring them out with the help of NDRF personnel,” Bhaskar Khulbe said.

Preparations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the Silkayara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 are in the final stage, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister’s Office said.

According to the CMO, preparations to evacuate the workers are in the final stages and the Chief Minister himself is present in Uttarkashi.

Green Corridor Created To Take Workers To Hospital

IG Garhwal Range, KS Nagnyal said, “We have made all the arrangements for ambulances…We’ll take them (trapped workers) from the site to the hospital through green corridor. As per the doctor’s advice, we can also airlift people if those who are trapped are in serious condition…If they need better medical assistance, they’ll be taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh.”

Meanwhile, medical equipment reached the site as efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on the 12th day on Thursday.

Operation Likely To Be Over By Tonight

According to officials, the workers are expected to be pulled out from the collapsed tunnel today. The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 12 days is in its critical phase. As of midnight, rescue teams had said that about 10 metres of debris separated them from the trapped workers.

According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through. The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction.

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Rescue workers said the workers would go through a detailed medical examination once they reached the hospital.

Earlier in the night, NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

