Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Food, Medicines Given To 40 Trapped Workers, Heavy Machines Installed For Rescue Ops

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Even as the rescue operations at the Uttarkashi Tunnel has entered the fifth day, it was learned on Thursday that the trapped workers are being provided with essential supplies of food and medicines. As per the latest updates, the rescue teams are maintaining regular communication with the workers to ensure their spirits remain unbroken and their hopes alive.

For nearly 96 hours, the 40 construction workers have been confined within the tunnel, their lives hanging by a thread. The Silkyara Tunnel project suffered a collapse on November 12, trapping 40 construction workers within the rubble.

As part of the rescue operation, elite rescue teams from Thailand and Norway, including the one that successfully rescued the trapped children from a cave in Thailand in 2018, joined forces to aid in the ongoing rescue operation.

Sources told ANI that after the rescue operation, the workers will be taken to Rishikesh AIIMS for treatment.

“The installation work of the machines airlifted from Delhi has been done and the rescue operation work is underway,” Anshu Manish Khulko, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Tunnel Project Director told ANI.

Dharam Singh, father of one of the labourers trapped inside, said that his son is also trapped inside the tunnel, adding that he spoke to his son and gave him courage.

“My 20-year-old son Vijay Kumar is trapped inside the tunnel. I spoke to my son for a little while and I gave him courage and assured him that everything would be fine and he would be brought out by this evening. Food and water are being provided to him in small quantities,” Dharam Singh said.

The officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited are confident of completing the rescue operation successfully today.

“We have the support of the administration… We will succeed in this (rescue process). The machine is 99.99% installed. I want to inform everyone not to get misled… Everyone is fine; they don’t need medical help. But still, the medical team is here…” NHIDCL PRO Girdharilaal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara of Uttarkashi.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM has instructed the state administration to coordinate with the central agencies and engage in rescue operations 24 hours.

Telephone numbers have been issued by the administration for continuous contact and communication with the families of the workers trapped in the tunnel, a statement from the CMO said.

Appropriate guidelines have already been given to the government and administration for all possible help and assistance.

Instructions were given to the district administration to make proper arrangements and cooperate with the family members and colleagues of the workers at the incident site as well as the media who came to cover the incident, the statement said.

A portion of the tunnel that is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday following a landslide, trapping 40 workers inside.

