LIVE Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Pipe-Laying Completed, Workers To Be Evacuated Soon, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

According to the reports, the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after being rescued and brought out.

Updated: November 28, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates: Efforts to evacuate 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi saw a breakthrough on the 16th day of the rescue mission on Tuesday. Now, in the final leg of the mission, the last pipe is being pushed through and welded, before trapped workers are evacuated. Rat-hole mining experts manually drilled through last 10- 12-metre stretch of debris of collapsed portion of under-construction tunnel on Char Dham route and cleared it.  Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, and medical professionals, are now on standby to enter the tunnel and work their way into the collapsed cavern to assess the condition of the trapped men and begin the process of bringing them out.

The relatives of the 41 trapped labourers have been asked to be prepared and keep the clothes and bags of the workers ready as the ongoing rescue effort raises hopes of an early evacuation. According to the reports, the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after being rescued and brought out. The multi-pronged rescue efforts continue at the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site with both vertical and manual drilling works taking off at an almost similar pace from atop the hill and inside the tunnel accordingly.

  • Nov 28, 2023 2:58 PM IST

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE: Families Of Trapped Workers Going Inside Tunnel with Their Luggage

    Family members of the trapped workers who are expected to be rescued soon from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi say, “We are happy that they will be rescued soon. We welcome them in a nice way. We had told them that the rescue team would reach them soon.”

    Families are now going inside the tunnel with their luggage.

  • Nov 28, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE: Office of the Chief Minister Assam tweets, “Two persons from District Kokrajhar, Assam have been trapped in the Uttarakhand Tunnel. Since the last 16 days, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been constantly monitoring the well-being of the workers the families in Assam. Principal Secretary to CM through DC (Kokrajhar) have been in regular contact with the respective families and authorities in Uttarakhand. We are eagerly awaiting their safe and healthy return.”

  • Nov 28, 2023 2:48 PM IST

    Pipe-laying completed, workers to be evacuated soon, says U’khand CM

    Laying of pipes through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel has been completed and the 41 workers trapped there for the last 16 days will be evacuated soon, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

    Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday noon using rat-hole mining technique.

    In a post on X, Dhami said, “With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country’s citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated.”

    A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit with 41 workers inside.

  • Nov 28, 2023 2:34 PM IST

    It is a matter of happiness for us, says Arun Mishra, coordinator of UP government for rescue operation

