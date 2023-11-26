Home

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL To Provide Landlines For Trapped Workers To Talk To Families, Check Latest Rescue Ops Update

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Two weeks later, rescue operations for the 41 trapped workers continue. In a latest update, BSNL has decided to provide landlines to the workers so that they can talk to their families..

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Rescue Operations Latest Update

New Delhi: On November 12, 2023, the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which was under construction, collapsed and since then, 41 workers have been trapped. It has been two whole weeks today and despite the several tries, the workers have still not been evacuated and it seems that it will still take some time to free them from under the tunnel. In a latest update, it has been reported that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be enabling landlines so that the trapped workers will be able to communicate with their families. Also, read further to know the latest update on the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Rescue Operations..

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: BSNL To Provide Landlines To Trapped Workers

As part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families. Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipe. “Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families,” he said. He said BSNL has set up a small telephone exchange at the tunnel site and the phone will be connected through a line.

Mobiles, WiFi, Cricket Bat And Ball To Be Given Inside Tunnel

A senior official involved in the rescue operation said some mobile phones have also been sent to the stranded workers so that they can play video games. “There is no mobile network nearby but we are also considering providing Wi-Fi connectivity. We are also considering providing a cricket bat and ball to the workers so that they can play cricket. You can spend your time playing because there is a lot of space inside the tunnel where the workers are trapped, so cricket can be played easily,” the official said.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Rescue Ops Latest Update

According to the latest update with regards to the rescue operations in the Uttarkashi’s Silkyara Tunnel Collapse accident, preparation of protection umbrella underway inside the tunnel where the people from the rescue team are working. National Disaster Management Authority Member, Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) on Saturday said that there has been no movement in the last 24 hours in the drilling work to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel for 13 days.

The NDMA member said that a portion of the American-Auger machine was broken, blocking the potential escape route. “The current update is that (in) the last 24 hours, there hasn’t been any movement within this bore tunnel that was being made for the rescue. Because…the Auger machine itself has had a bit of an accident. A portion of it (has actually) broken, and that broken portion has to be pulled out (of the escape pipe),” Hasnain told ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

