Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Efforts Hit Snag: Auger Machine Breaks Down, Teams Weigh Alternative Options

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rescue efforts at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, have encountered a setback with the breakdown of the American-made Auger machine. The machine’s repeated malfunction has caused significant delays in the rescue operation, prompting the teams to consider alternative methods such as manual drilling and vertical drilling.

The Auger machine, initially employed as a primary tool for digging through the debris, has repeatedly become stuck, hindering the progress of the rescue. This has forced the teams to explore other options, including manual drilling, which involves manually clearing the debris using hand-held tools. Additionally, vertical drilling is being considered as a potential method to create a vertical shaft for retrieving the trapped workers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Takes Stock of Ongoing Rescue Operation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached Uttarkashi to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel. Speaking to the media, Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and he is taking detailed information every day about the well-being of the workers. Expressing hope for the successful rescue of the trapped workers, Dhami said, “We will soon be successful in evacuating the labour brothers safely.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped in Silkyara, Uttarkashi Tunnel. The Prime Minister is taking detailed information every day about the well-being of the workers and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel. Central agencies, state administrations, and teams of international experts are working on all options; we will soon be successful in evacuating the labour brothers safely,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X.

Team From Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Now In Standby Mode

A team from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) is now in standby mode to initiate vertical drilling from the top of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel to rescue the 41 labourers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel for the past 14 days. This comes amidst the heavy-duty auger machine repeatedly hitting obstacles as it drilled through the rubble. On Friday evening, the rescue efforts were suspended as the auger machine faced another hurdle a short while after drilling resumed.

The 12-member team of SJVN Limited is awaiting the nod to initiate the vertical drilling process. an obstacle on Friday evening. The workers are trapped in an area that is 8.5 metres high and 2 km long in the built tunnel portion. This 2-kilometer portion of the tunnel is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

(With inputs from agencies)

