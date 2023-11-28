live

Uttarkashi Rescue LIVE: ‘Can Hear Voices of Trapped Workers From Other Side,’ Says NDMA

According to the reports, the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after being rescued and brought out.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE: Family Members Of Trapped Workers Called Inside Tunnel As Ops Intensifies, CM Dhami At Spot

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates: Efforts to evacuate 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi saw a breakthrough on the 16th day of the rescue mission on Tuesday. Now, in the final leg of the mission, the last pipe is being pushed through and welded, before trapped workers are evacuated. Rat-hole mining experts manually drilled through last 10- 12-metre stretch of debris of collapsed portion of under-construction tunnel on Char Dham route and cleared it. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, and medical professionals, are now on standby to enter the tunnel and work their way into the collapsed cavern to assess the condition of the trapped men and begin the process of bringing them out.

The relatives of the 41 trapped labourers have been asked to be prepared and keep the clothes and bags of the workers ready as the ongoing rescue effort raises hopes of an early evacuation. According to the reports, the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after being rescued and brought out. The multi-pronged rescue efforts continue at the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site with both vertical and manual drilling works taking off at an almost similar pace from atop the hill and inside the tunnel accordingly.

