Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Pipes Laid To Trapped Workers, DRDO Sends Robots; Rescuers Say ‘Will Go With Full Force Now’

DRDO has sent two robots weighing 20 kg and 50 kg, respectively. It is believed that these pipes will work as a lifeline for the trapped workers, through which they can be spoken to.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: A glimmer of hope emerged for 41 laborers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi district, India, when a six-inch pipe reached them after over a week of being cut off from the outside world. The pipe, dubbed an “alternative 6-inch lifeline,” was drilled through 53 meters of debris and will serve as a crucial channel for delivering essential supplies like food and medicine to the trapped workers. The Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Anshu Manish Khulko, said that the ‘alternative 6-inch lifeline’ reached the labourers after drilling 53 metres.

Trending Now

DRDO Sends Robots For Rescue Operations

DRDO has sent two robots weighing 20 kg and 50 kg, respectively. It is believed that these pipes will work as a lifeline for the trapped workers, through which they can be spoken to. Anshu Manish Khulko has also said that there was an atmosphere of joy among the trapped labourers after they came to know about this breakthrough.

You may like to read

“This 6-inch pipe is 53 meters long. This is a breakthrough for us. Apart from being an alternative lifeline, this will give us the facility that now we will be able to send both oxygen and food. And food which has nutritional value can be sent to the trapped labourers,” Anshu Manish Khulko said.

On his talks with trapped labourers after the six-inch pipe reached the under-construction tunnel, he said, “a relative of Deepak Kumar, who is one of the trapped labourers, talked with them and he told me that there is an atmosphere of happiness among the workers inside the tunnel.”

On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 laborers.

NHIDCL Director Says Rescuers Will Now Go With Full Force

The NHIDCL Director said the rescuers will now go with full force to evacuate the labourers.

“Earlier there was doubt what would happen if the first lifeline was closed. But now that we have established an alternative lifeline, now we will go with full force,” Khulko said.

Meanwhile, two robotics machines of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – weighing 20 kg and 50 kg- have arrived at the site. On the use of the robotics machine from DRDO, the NHIDCL Director said, “An attempt was made to use that machine inside, but as I told you, the strata and ruble inside (the tunnel) are very loose, so it was not successful there.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.