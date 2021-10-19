Dehradun: Sixteen people have died due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The incessant downpour has lashed various parts of the state, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris. Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Stranded on Island in Raging Gaula River Rescued | Watch

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while speaking to the media, said many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides. This takes the toll in rain-related incidents across Uttarakhand to 16, with five deaths reported on Monday, he said. Also Read - Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand, Army Rescues Stranded People in Nainital | Watch

Dhami assured that three Army helicopters will soon arrive to assist in relief and rescue operations underway in the state. Two of these helicopters will be sent to Nainital and one to the Garhwal region to rescue people stranded at different points, he said. Also Read - Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Rises To 16; Electricity Cut, Tourists Stranded After 48 Hours of Downpour | 10 Points

The railway route connecting Kathgodam also got washed away due to heavy rainfall. Watch

Railway route connecting Kathgodam washed away in strong water flow of river. #HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/YadYr5SfR0 — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 19, 2021

The Mall Road in Nainital and Naina Devi temple located along the banks of Naini lake have been flooded, while a hostel building has been damaged due to landslides. The district administration is trying its best to help tourists stranded in the town, the police has been deployed to warn incoming and outgoing traffic, asking them to stay put until the wet spell is over, a report from Nainital said.

Landslides have blocked the exits in the town. Around 100 people got stuck at Lemon Tree resort on Ramnagar-Ranikhet route, with water from swollen Kosi river entering the resort.