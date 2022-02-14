Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: With as many as 632 candidates are in the fray, the stage is all set for the high-voltage single phase Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 going to the polls on February 14, Monday. The hill state’s 70 assembly constituencies spread across thirteen districts will be going to the polls as campaigning for the Uttarakhand election 2022. In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling will kick off at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. The political fate of several BJP heavyweights, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state unit president Madan Kaushik and several other ministers in the Dhami cabinet will also be decided on Monday. The politically volatile hill state is all geared up for a triangular contest this assembly election. While the ruling BJP is looking to retain the power, Congress has left no stone unturned to regain the majority, which it relinquished in 2017. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown all its might to make a strong debut in the state polls this year and has promised freebies to woo the voters.Also Read - Dharampur: Who Will Win This Seat with Highest Number of Voters in Uttarakhand?

