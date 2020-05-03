New Delhi: As India is set to enter lockdown 3.0, with a hope that the coronavirus pandemic will end soon, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has on Sunday come up with a strategic exit plan to resume flight services as soon as possible. As part of their strategy, the airport will ensure all safety precautions, including UV tunnels for luggage. Also Read - 'Will Expose Surveys That Portray Bad Picture About Freedom of Press in India': I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar as India Dips Further on World Press Freedom Index

The Delhi airport released a list of guidelines and SOPs (standard operating procedures) in anticipation of passengers travelling the moment the coronavirus situation is over.

The airport authorities said that commercial passenger flights will initially operate only from Terminal 3, and entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays will be allocated to airlines to avoid overcrowding by travellers.

Passenger baggage will also be passed through ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tunnels during departure as well as arrival.

The airport will keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place, according to a plan prepared by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd.

“Initially, once the lockdown is over, the commercial passenger fights will be operating from Terminal 3 only. Later, once the number of flights increase, other terminals will be used,” the DIAL official said.

All flights, domestic and international, have been suspended since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown started, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected around 40,000 people and killed more than 1,300 people in the country till now.