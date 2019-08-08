Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that all vacant government posts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories will be filled soon.

He made the announcement in a special address to the nation two days after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to bifurcate the region in two Union Territories.

During his speech, PM Modi also said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir under central administration for “a brief period” was a “well- thought move”.

“The decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well-thought-out decision. Since Governor’s rule was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, state administration has been directly in touch with Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on the ground,” Modi said in an address to the nation.

It was the Prime Minister’s first address to the nation after the historic announcement for Jammu and Kashmir.