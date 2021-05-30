New Delhi: Passengers travelling via domestic flights may soon be exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR test report, which is currently mandatory for arriving flyers in most states, if they are vaccinated COVID-19. Punjab is currently the only state that is exempting vaccinated flyers from COVID tests. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Update: Domestic Flight Tickets To Cost 15% More From June 1 | Full List of Revised Rates Here

According to a report in The Economic Times, a senior government official said that the Aviation Ministry is considering the proposal for the same discussed at a meeting last week between airlines and the ministry. Also Read - India Extends International Flight Ban Till THIS Date. Details Inside

“It was proposed by one airline and is currently being discussed,” the official told ET. Also Read - Man Flies Solo From Mumbai to Dubai on 350-Seater Emirates Flight, Gets Star Treatment

If the proposal is cleared, the exemption for vaccinated flyers would encourage passengers to return to flights and help the aviation sector rebound faster.

Before the final order, the proposal has to be cleared by the Health Ministry as well.

As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, air traffic in April-May this year has fallen to the levels of May-June of last year.

Meanwhile, India has extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations till June 30, 2021.

However, the restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.