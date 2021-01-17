Vaccination Drive: India began its vaccination drive against Coronavirus on Saturday with a grand total of 1,91,181 citizens getting inoculated against the target of three lakh people set by the government. Covishield and Covaxin were the two vaccines – as approved by the Centre – given to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. This is a big step in the fight against Coronavirus as nearly three crore high-risk people will be vaccinated against Coronavirus in the first phase of inoculation. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Maharashtra to Halt Vaccination Drive For 2 Days

Maharashtra suspends vaccination drive: The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in entire state of Maharashtra till Monday (January 18) due to "problems in the CoWin app", state public health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Saturday evening. The CoWin app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation.

Delhi healthcare workers suffer minor adverse events post vaccination: Adverse On the first day of the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout, 51 healthcare workers developed minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in the national capital, while one person developed severe side-effects. In Delhi, Covaxin has been allotted to six Centre-run hospitals, while 75 Delhi government and private hospitals received Covishield. Covaxin has, however, been in the spotlight of controversy since it received approval. Its approval without adequate efficacy data has drawn flak.

Jan Shatabdi Express Launch Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Jan Shatabdi Express, among a series of eight trains that have been aimed at connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the striking Statue of Unity, in Gujarat today via video-conferencing. The Jan Shatabdi Express will run between Ahmedabad and Kevadia, Modi announced on Saturday.

Bailey bridge on Jammu-Srinagar highway opens: After remaining closed for a week due to the collapse of a bridge, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been thrown open for one-way traffic with the installation of a bailey bridge, officials said on Saturday. “After the installation of the bailey bridge near Kela Morh, Ramban, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway subject to fair weather and better road condition,” the traffic police said.

