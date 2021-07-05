New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday and said that vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic. He also went on to add that right from the beginning, India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning the vaccination strategy. Also Read - Third COVID wave Likely to Hit India Next Month: Report

Saying that the technology is integral to fight against COVID-19, PM Modi said that the software is one area in which there are no resource constraints and that is the reason why India made Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible.

"Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination – the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source," PM Modi said.

“Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise fundamental truth of this philosophy. That’s why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination – the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source,” PM Modi said.

During the conclave, he also conveyed his sincere condolences for all lives lost to pandemic in all countries. “There is no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 yrs. Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation,” PM Modi said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the virtual conclave. Others who spoke at the event include Foreign Secretary H V Shringla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Sharma.

The virtual meet also saw participation from health and technology experts representing countries from across the globe. The conclave aims to share India’s experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight COVID-19 through Co-WIN, the NHA said in a statement posted on its website.

India developed Co-WIN as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Covid vaccination. Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the platform, the NHA said.